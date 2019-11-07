Callisto Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $173,534.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $173,534.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.02032754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,156,880,767 coins and its circulating supply is 2,111,131,291 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

