Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 195,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,263. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $173,755.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 78,946 shares of company stock valued at $515,838 over the last 90 days. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 25.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 62,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

