Calix (ASX:CXL) Shares Up 0.7%

Calix Ltd (ASX:CXL)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.72 ($0.51) and last traded at A$0.71 ($0.50), 382,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.71 ($0.50).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Calix Company Profile (ASX:CXL)

Calix Limited, a technology company, engages in minerals processing and carbon capture business in Australia and internationally. The company offers ACTI-Mag, a solution for odor control, bio treater efficiency, biogas production, sludge management, and phosphate removal; and AQUA-Cal+, a water conditioner to address problems associated with intense aquaculture.

