California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $35,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after buying an additional 4,096,277 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,524,000 after buying an additional 1,108,800 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after buying an additional 635,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after buying an additional 418,408 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.29%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.