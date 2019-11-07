California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $33,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.48.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

