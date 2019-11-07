California Public Employees Retirement System Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,359 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth $3,444,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth $293,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth $1,888,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 183,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $123.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

