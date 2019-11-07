California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $30,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,559,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ingredion by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,859,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,901,000 after acquiring an additional 345,722 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 335,588 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,798,000 after acquiring an additional 154,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.62500 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

