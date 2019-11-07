California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 64,371 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetEase were worth $39,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $213,275,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $65,560,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in NetEase by 38.0% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $254,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES stock opened at $299.31 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $208.63 and a twelve month high of $309.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.25.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.21.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

