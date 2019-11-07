CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Shares of CHI opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.88.
About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND
