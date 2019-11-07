CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CHI opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Get CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND alerts:

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.