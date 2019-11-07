Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $2,939,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $342.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

