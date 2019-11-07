Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) recently:

11/1/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

10/14/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/14/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/12/2019 – Cabot Microelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.45. 742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,544. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $357,963.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,829,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

