BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 10727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $59,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,876.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

