BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 10727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.
The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.
BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.
About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
