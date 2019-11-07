Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Up 7.5% After Earnings Beat

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $48.05, 1,355,633 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 525,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

