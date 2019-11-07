Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 30.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,736,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,299,000 after buying an additional 639,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 367,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares during the last quarter.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.