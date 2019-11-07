Brokerages Set Vinci SA (EPA:DG) PT at €100.06

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.06 ($116.35).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Vinci stock traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Monday, hitting €100.15 ($116.45). 1,087,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €98.48. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

