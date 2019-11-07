Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $33.67

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 803,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,346. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $59,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,404.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

