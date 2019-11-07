Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $277.83

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group cut shares of Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.4% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.35. 1,401,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,200. Intuit has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

