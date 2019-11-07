Brokerages Expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Viewray posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 131,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $500,100.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Viewray by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

VRAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $274.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.