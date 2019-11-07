Brokerages Expect Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.07. Cameco posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 269,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $188,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

