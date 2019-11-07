Brokerages Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to report sales of $3.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.43 billion to $15.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,862 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 316,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 3,437,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,825. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

