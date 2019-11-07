Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post $0.14 EPS

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Apollo Medical an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 184,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $541.37 million, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -1.03. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,755,854.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $280,704.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $583,594. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 102,267 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

