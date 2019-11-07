Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.77 Million

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $50.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.14 million to $52.12 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $40.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $186.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $187.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $224.52 million, with estimates ranging from $193.56 million to $238.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01. Agree Realty has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

