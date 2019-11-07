Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.77 Million

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $50.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.14 million to $52.12 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $40.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $186.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $187.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $224.52 million, with estimates ranging from $193.56 million to $238.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01. Agree Realty has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.