Brokerages Expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Aecom posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $42.23. 1,413,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. Aecom has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 148,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aecom by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

