Brokerages Anticipate InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. InnerWorkings posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InnerWorkings.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INWK shares. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INWK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 130,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,815. The firm has a market cap of $282.04 million, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InnerWorkings (INWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.