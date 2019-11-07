Brokerages Anticipate GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In related news, Director Theodore B. Smith III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Calder bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,347,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,374.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,873,063 shares of company stock valued at $16,277,314 and have sold 36,063 shares valued at $271,420. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 111.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 1,632.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77.

GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

