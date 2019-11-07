Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,480.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 95,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $432.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

