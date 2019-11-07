Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Fidelity National Financial reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will report full-year sales of $8.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidelity National Financial.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $2,307,255.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 589,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,831.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 120,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $5,201,734.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,062,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. 3,019,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

