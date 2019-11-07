Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will post $24.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.92 million and the lowest is $20.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $69.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $74.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $145.73 million, with estimates ranging from $108.80 million to $170.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Shares of AERI traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.48. 6,187,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 189,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Rubino bought 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $100,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,158.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after acquiring an additional 331,884 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,347,000 after acquiring an additional 224,655 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 400.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 275,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

