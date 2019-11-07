Broderick Brian C Lowers Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 9.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 637,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 15.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 46.6% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

