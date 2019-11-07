Broderick Brian C Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,300,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 445,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

NYSE:CNI opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

