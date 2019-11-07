Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $217.61 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

