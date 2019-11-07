British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. 142,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,277,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,968,000 after purchasing an additional 214,064 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,928,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,757,000 after acquiring an additional 518,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.