British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. 142,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
