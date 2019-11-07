British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BATS. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,035 ($52.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,600.36 ($47.05).

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,863.50 ($37.42). 3,712,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,795.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,912.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,451 ($45.09). The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

