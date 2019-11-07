British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Up to $36.40

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.60, but opened at $36.40. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 2,137,443 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
Read More: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.