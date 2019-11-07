British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Up to $36.40

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.60, but opened at $36.40. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 2,137,443 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $1,280,000. CNB Bank increased its position in British American Tobacco by 176.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 100.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

