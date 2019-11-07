British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 68,998 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 34.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,998 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,916 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $180,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after acquiring an additional 974,005 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $93,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 526.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,282,000 after acquiring an additional 828,072 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $104.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

