British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Invests $12.03 Million in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 151.9% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 38,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 44.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.58.

Shares of GS opened at $218.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.48. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $234.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

