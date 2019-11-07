British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $24.99 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.40. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

