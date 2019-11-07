British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $18 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 617,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,379 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after purchasing an additional 773,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.59.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

