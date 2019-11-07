British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,736 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Green Valley Investors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 494,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.93.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.64 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

