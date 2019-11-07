British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys 64,565 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $66,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $673,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,688 shares of company stock worth $1,877,809. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

