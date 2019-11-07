Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get Brink's alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCO. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brink’s stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 406,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. Brink’s has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $93.81.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 102.81%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,269,000.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.