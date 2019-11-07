Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Shares Up 3.1%

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.44, 1,471 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brilliance China Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

