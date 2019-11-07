Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

BSIG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 317,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,734. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $955.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 214.61% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Brightsphere Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 441,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144,384 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 993,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 533,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

