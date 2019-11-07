BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 10.2% Higher

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $24.42, 237,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 279,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $9,331,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $4,046,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

