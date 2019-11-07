Brickblock (BBK) Price Hits $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Brickblock has traded 122.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $30,049.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Brickblock

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

