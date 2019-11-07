BRF (BRFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRFS opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. BRF has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $12.00 price target on BRF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

