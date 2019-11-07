Brett A. Pletcher Sells 2,095 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GILD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 7,745,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,325. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

