Brambles (ASX:BXB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.22

Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as low as $12.04. Brambles shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 2,853,330 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is A$12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

Get Brambles alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 14th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.59%.

In other Brambles news, insider Graham Chipchase 168,432 shares of Brambles stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

Brambles Company Profile (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.