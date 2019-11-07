Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ (BHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,395. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $317.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 92.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

