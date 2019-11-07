BQT Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. BQT has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last week, BQT has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.43 or 0.07060167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000992 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014763 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046898 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,734,646 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

